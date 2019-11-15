West Fairview first grade class
Enjoying their first introduction to Learning with Lucky is Janine Danielson's first grade class at West Fairview. Students are, front from left, Kylee Axtman, Skyler Fox, Averyl Price, Garrett Dinkelman, Bentlea Grimsrud and Gabby Fisher. Second row: Emily Gerbracht, Moroni Romero, Marshal Thompson and Taryn Lunstad. Third row: Kallen Jackson, Eliza Knapp, Taylor Lunstad, Jett Reynolds and Lily Knapp. Back row: Azalia Perez, Elijah Trumpower, Kaylee Johnson, Izzy Klein, Raelynn Emly and Taylor Unruh.

 Photo by Amy Efta

Janine Danielson's first grade class at West Fairview Elementary have joined the "Learning with Lucky" program that helps promote a love for reading as well as confidence in literacy.

Each student is assigned a stuffed puppy to read to over the course of the school year. Rewards are given based on the number of books read to Lucky. After five books, a student can name their puppy, 10 books earns a collar, 20 books earns a name tag, and so on. 

"The things that we're most excited about is anything that promotes literacy," Danielson said. "Because that helps everything."

The program also promotes personal responsibility, as each child cares for their stuffed puppy. At the end of the year, they get to take the pet home.

Learning with Lucky was sponsored for Danielson's class by HKT Big Sky Motors in Glendive. Erica Riedel, former Fairview student and now Learning with Lucky volunteer and HKT employee, delivered the puppies and program on Thursday, Nov. 14.

This year more than 400 students will participate in Learning with Lucky over eight states. To learn more, visit learningwithlucky.org

