The Lambert Business Professionals of America (BPA), led by advisor Becky Carda, competed at the State BPA conference in Billings between March 13-15.
BPA is a career and technical organization for students in all levels of education.
First, the members competed in the regional contest where they had to qualify for the state competition. Results for the competition are as follows:
Diego Fernandez: First place in Advanced Desktop Publishing, third place in Broadcast News Production and fourth place in Graphic Design Promotion.
Bobby Knotts: First place in Informational Technology Concepts, third place in Device Configuration and Troubleshooting, third place in SQL Database Fundamentals and fifth place in Financial Math and Analysis.
Ranim Ahmed: First place in Medical Terminology Concepts and eighth place in ICD-10-CM Medical Coding.
Logan Adams: First place in SQL Database Fundamentals.
Grady Gonsioroski: Third place Broadcast News Production team.
Lauren Prevost: Third place Broadcast News Production team.
Tiegen Cundiff: Third place Broadcast News Production team.
Beatrise Bikovska: Third place ICD-10-CM Medical Coding.
Makyya Beyer: Fifth place Podcast Production team and ninth place Medical Terminology Concepts.
Courtney Hoffman: Fifth place Podcast Production team and eighth place Advanced Desktop Publishing.
In order to qualify for the National Convention, members must place in the top two for team events and top three for individual events. Qualifying this year is Bikovska, Ahmed, Fernades, Knotts and Adams.
Advisor Carda said, “It was great to see the students compete onsite rather than virtually. I’m so proud of my members for doing their best to prepare for their competitions. I believe the state conference was definitely a great experience for them.
National convention will be held May 4-8 in Dallas, Texas.