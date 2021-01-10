Fort Peck Community College (FPCC) is providing FREE access to their Spring Semester through a Full Tuition Scholarship for ALL qualifying students. All tuition, fees and books are included and students can also receive a free laptop and free internet service. FPCC will help students install, set up and learn to use new technology to take classes online. Students who enroll for spring semester will also be given free meal passes and food cards for local grocery stores.
The Power of connection, culture and community
FPCC is open to ALL who want to learn more and create a better future. Graduates have gone on to have successful careers in private industry, Tribal, State, and federal politics, education, healthcare, and many other fields — working in our community and across the world.
In response to COVID-19, FPCC has expanded online course offerings to allow students to learn safely from home when possible. Students can take classes online, on campus, or both through the hybrid model. Daytime and evening classes with flexible schedules offer full-time and part-time students including those who are working other jobs the opportunity to take advantage of this offer. FPCC also offers dual credit for high school students to earn college credits even before they graduate. FPCC also has several safety precautions in place on campus to protect students, staff, and visitors and provide a safe college experience for all.
FPCC faculty provides a high standard of educational and vocational training that prepares students for in-demand careers. Courses are taught by full-time and adjunct faculty members with PhDs, Masters, and Bachelor Degrees as well as vocational instructors with industry certifications. FPCC faculty has received special training to provide remote instruction for their certified online associate degree programs. FPCC’s Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees are designed for students who want to transfer to a four-year degree program. Transfer students who complete their degree meet all math and writing proficiency requirements needed for admission and are not required to take additional general education classes at the 100- or 200-level when they transfer.
Two-Year Associate Degrees are offered in: Business Administration, Chemical Addiction Studies,
Education, General Studies, Native American Studies, Social Work, Psychology, Tribal Governance and Administration, Environmental Science, General Studies, Pre-Health, Pre-Nursing, Automotive Technology, Business Technology, Communications Technology, Information/Networking Technology, Native Language Instruction, and Early Childhood Education.
One-Year Certificate Programs to train students in Accounting, Business, Cultural Arts, Automotive Tech, Diesel Tech, IT, Media Tech, Truck Driving, and Welding are also available.
FPCC advocates for all students and strives to create a community atmosphere that supports academic, emotional, and spiritual growth. Through student services, FPCC gives students the help they need to balance school life, work life, and home life. FPCC provides free tutoring, financial aid, grant and scholarship assistance, career and college transfer assistance, and more.
FPCC is offering virtual registration for students from 9am-11:45am on January 13th. Appointments for on-site registration are also available by calling 1-406-768-6370. Registration is open now and classes start January 19th. Late registrations will be accepted through January 22nd. More information can be found at fpcc.edu or by calling 1-406-768-6370.