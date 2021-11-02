Fort Peck Community College (FPCC) will continue to offer four new areas of study introduced in 2021 for their Spring 2022 Semester. Two-year degree programs for Biology, Chemistry, Early Childhood Education and Criminal Justice have been added to the curriculum.
FPCC offers over 25 areas of study including nine Associate of Applied Science (AA) Degrees, six Associate of Science Degree (AS) Degrees, seven Associate of Applies Science Degree (AAS Degrees), and nine Certificate Programs.
The Associate of Science Degree (AS) in General Science – Chemistry concentration prepares students interested in becoming professional educators specializing in scientific and technological topics. The Chemistry Concentration is also organized to support individuals pursuing careers in veterinary science, pharmacy, medicine, or chemicals.
The Associate of Science Degree (AS) in General Science – Biology Concentration supports students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a science emphasis. The department strives to provide exceptional educational opportunities through a blend of classroom, laboratory and field activities. Students can also apply this degree to jobs in government, the Office of Environmental Protection, industry, environmental consulting firms, natural resource, Bureau of Land Management and various environmental non-profit agencies.
The Associate of Applies Science Degree (AAS) in Criminal Justice is designed to provide students with knowledge of American law, Tribal law and the legal process in general. The degree prepares the student for employment as a Lay Advocate/Paralegal in the Tribal Court System, a legal assistant or other employment involving entry level legal work.
Graduates of the Associate of Applied Science (AA) in Early Childhood Education will be prepared to meet the unique needs of children from birth through age eight in childcare centers, Head Start programs, and preschools. Students successfully completing the Early Childhood Education AA degree will have acquired the requisite skill for obtaining employment or advancement in the field of early childhood care and education.
Additional two-year Associate Degrees are offered in Business Administration, Chemical Addiction Studies, Education, General Studies, Native American Studies, Social Work, Psychology, Tribal Governance and Administration, Environmental Science, General Studies, Pre-Health, Pre-Nursing, Automotive Technology, Business Technology, Communications Technology, Information/Networking Technology, and Native Language Instruction. One-Year Certificate Programs to train students in Accounting, Business, Cultural Arts, Automotive Tech, Diesel Tech, IT, Media Tech, Truck Driving and Welding are also available.