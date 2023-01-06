We checked in with Superintendent of Savage Public School Martha R. Potter, who shared some recent happenings.
The school had faced a copper problem that had led to students and staff having to drink bottled water. A plumbing project will begin as soon as school is out for the year, and all steps and plans are confirmed to be in motion.
The elementary and high school basketball season has started, and Mrs. Potter has confirmed that the Savage athletes are practicing and working hard.
Jan. 16 will kick off the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.
With Dr. Tim Tharp as the newly elected Richland Co. Superintendent of Schools, there is currently a board position opening. In accordance to board policy, the vacant position will be appointed by the board at the Jan. meeting. Once appointed, the position will end at the May 2023 election. To be considered, a letter of interest must be submitted to Michelle Miller no later than Jan. 9.
Anyone interested in placing their name for a Trustee position are encouraged to see Michelle Miller, District Clerk.
Two three-year term board positions will be open in the May 2 election. Interested district residents should see Michelle Miller in-person or via phone to file for the election. Filing must be no earlier than 145 days, or later than 40 days before Dec. 8 - March 23 for Trustee candidates to file for election. A Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy must be filed with Miller. Candidates must be registered to vote at the time that the Oath is filed. 13-10-201-3