The Glendive Medical Center (GMC) Foundation is pleased to announce the names of students receiving scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year:
Trey Dschaak of Glendive was selected for the $5,000 Sobotka Endowed Scholarship. Trey is currently employed at GMC and pursuing his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He plans to give back to his community and practice Family Medicine in Glendive and Wibaux upon completion of his degree.
Saige Dorwart of Glendive was selected for the $1,000 MJB Nursing Scholarship. Saige is currently working at Glendive Medical Center and obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Montana State University. She would welcome the opportunity to work in Eastern Montana after graduation.
Cole Selliers of Glendive was selected for the $800 Markham Scholarship. Cole is currently working with Shannon L. May, CPA and serves as the Co-Treasurer of the Dawson County Food Bank. He is a student at Bemidji State University and is obtaining his degree in Accounting. Cole desires to pursue a career with IRS Criminal Investigation uncovering financial crimes.
Commenting on the winners this year, Jaime Shanks, Foundation and Marketing Director, shared that the donors of these scholarships are making a tremendous difference for students in this area. “We have such talented people vying for these scholarships, and our schools are to be commended for producing such talented students. It is a great feeling to be able to send this money forward to help with their tuition costs. The scholarship committee agreed that this year’s applicants were all extremely deserving.”
Anyone who would like more information about creating a pass-through scholarship, or establishing an endowment for a scholarship at GMC, please contact Jaime Shanks in the Foundation office at 345-2627. Certain gifts may allow donors to realize great tax savings by taking advantage of the Montana Endowment Tax Credit for their scholarship donation.
