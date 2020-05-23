GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College is taking steps to prepare a Safe Summer Start for its students, faculty, staff and community.
“We are working as hard as we can to ensure certainty in uncertain times,” said Dr. Susan Wolff, CEO/Dean of Great Falls College. “We are offering a robust selection of online, face-to-face and hybrid options this summer and in the fall, so students should be able to find classes and programs that fit their needs.
“We know many students may elect to stay closer to home upon graduating high school this year, and our adult population may choose to attend Great Falls College for the first time or return to school to build skills,” Wolff continued. “Great Falls College is prepared to be here for you as we all take the next step to recover from the devastating effects of this pandemic.”
Fall semester begins on Aug. 24, with registration closing Aug. 19.