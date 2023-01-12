Lambert School is hosting a Ghost Out on Jan. 25, which is an alcohol and drug awareness program aimed at teenagers to teach about DUIs, according to Tobacco Education Specialist Jackalynn Damm.
During the day of the event, the "Grim Reaper" will 15 students from their classes, one at a time over the course of the day. Once removed, the student will become part of the Ghost Out team, and be a representation of a teen life "taken" to a DUI fatality. The student will be provided with a Ghost Out shirt and black sunglasses which are to be worn throughout the remainder of the school day.
The "taken" student will be tasked with writing their own obituary while the the "Grim Reaper" places a wooden white cross in a designated area of the school.
The "taken" student will then return to class with a law enforcement officer or mortician, who will read the student's obituary to the class. The student will be considered dead and will not be able to talk to anyone for the remainder of the day.
At 2 p.m., an assembly will feature a presentation and panel of emergency specialists who will share their experiences and answer student questions related to the Ghost Out project.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that traffic crashes are the number one killer of teens and over one-third of teen traffic deaths are alcohol-related nationwide. Damm said that 32 people die in DUI-related crashes per day in the United States.