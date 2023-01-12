LAMBERT SCHOOL LOGO

Lambert School is hosting a Ghost Out on Jan. 25, which is an alcohol and drug awareness program aimed at teenagers to teach about DUIs, according to Tobacco Education Specialist Jackalynn Damm.

During the day of the event, the "Grim Reaper" will 15 students from their classes, one at a time over the course of the day. Once removed, the student will become part of the Ghost Out team, and be a representation of a teen life "taken" to a DUI fatality. The student will be provided with a Ghost Out shirt and black sunglasses which are to be worn throughout the remainder of the school day.



