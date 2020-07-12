Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen announced Montana’s guidance for reopening schools.
Two task forces met in June to draft recommendations to the Office of Public Instruction in consultation with the Montana School Safety Advisory Committee.
“Thank you to the Reopening Montana Schools task forces for your dedicated service to ensuring that our schools can safely open this fall,” Arntzen said on July 2. “Students, parents, and educators went above and beyond to continue education during the COVID-19 outbreak this spring. We know that this fall school year will be unique. This collaborative guidance will elevate learning to support our Montana students however and wherever they learn.”
The task forces included students, parents, educators, health officials, education associations, OPI specialists, and other dedicated community members. The Reopening Montana Schools Guidance provides non-regulatory resources for Montana schools to use in conjunction with their own plans for the new school year and includes the areas of:
• Safe physical environments
• Academic programming
• Social-emotional support
• Flexibilities within state rules and statute
• School nutrition
• Special education
• A variety of other issues related to education
Visit: http://opi.mt.gov/