Montana School Services Foundation (MSSF) located in Helena, Montana, administers the Montana Unified School Trust (MUST), a health benefits provider for Montana’s public school staff. With COVID-19, our public schools face unprecedented challenges this school year.
As the Big Sky Country—Montana has the nation’s largest number of rural, “one room” schoolhouses, with 39% of 823 schools having less than 50 students. Public school funding is tied to enrollment and size.
Working with schools daily, we know the challenges faced in delivering education in a safe space. A survey of member districts revealed items are still needed, ranging from water bottles, remote learning supplies, and cleaning/disinfecting products to thermometers and facemasks.
The CDC says that social interaction at school among children in grades PK-12 is particularly important for the development of language, communication, social, emotional, and interpersonal skills. “We want to partner with our communities to do everything we can to help our kids and staff stay healthy and safe while navigating COVID-19,” Andy Holmlund, MSSF-MUST, CEO.
We are reaching out to Montana’s communities to collaborate in a meaningful way to make an immediate, positive difference for Montana’s youth and public schools. Participation can be in the form of a one-time tax-deductible monetary donation to purchase needed items, donation of needed items or sponsorship of larger items like portable misters or touchless thermometers. All donations will go directly to Montana’s public schools. For more information visit mustbenefits.org.