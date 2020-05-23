Daniel John Coryell, a teacher with Sidney Public Schools, earned his Masters degree in educational leadership in May 2020 from Rocky Mountain College. Coryell — pictured with his wife Megan, who also teaches in Sidney at Central Elementary School, and three children — graduated from MSU-Billings in 2009 with a degree in Health and Human Performance and a teaching option. Coryell coaches high school football and high school track-and-field, and teaches P.E. at Sidney High School. He was among 188 students to receive their degrees during the RMC virtual Commencement ceremony.
High School teacher earns Masters from Rocky Mountain College
Most Popular
-
National Weather Service issues northeast Montana storm warning
-
Jared Kutzler, 23
-
Sidney Police Department Reports
-
Montana #1 business-friendly state in COVID-19 era
-
Convicted murderer dies in prison
-
2020 Montana State Fair cancelled
-
Draggin' Main for grads, and other reasons
-
Richland County COVID-19 update
-
Brandon Ler: Against abortions and for 'common people'
-
Joel Krautter: A lawyer and a fighter