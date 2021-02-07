HELENA —Grant applications are now being taken for program proposals that help Montana high school students prepare for college or careers through a partnership between the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Office of Public Instruction.
The iGraduate Montana 2021-22 Challenge Fund is accepting grant applications from schools, community organizations, tribal governments and post-secondary institutions via mus.edu/iGraduateMontana until close of business on Monday, March 12, 2021.
Last year, iGraduate Montana awarded 17 grants to schools and communities across the state. Grants focused on bringing relevant career and college skills to students through strategies such as apprenticeships, work-based learning, mentoring, dual enrollment, career fairs and college visits. The grant awardees are partnering with Montana businesses and non-profits to create opportunities for students to explore in-demand careers and gain real-world experience.
“Providing our youth with the widest array of college and career opportunities will allow each child to pursue career options that will inspire them to follow their own passion and give them the tools they need to succeed in life,” said Mike Halligan, Executive Director, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
“Ensuring that graduating high school students continue to have access and opportunities through programs like iGraduate is paramount to not only their success but also for the success of Montana’s economy,” said Montana Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian. “Through successful partnerships like this one, we can ensure that programs, certificates and degrees are being generated for the areas in greatest need across our workforce.”
“Montana’s capacity for innovation has come quite a ways in the past 10 years and our students deserve a learning environment that will drive them to reach their full potential,” said Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “Generously funded by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the iGraduate Montana grant program gives Montana’s future generations every opportunity for scholastic and vocational success. It is with great optimism that the Office of Public Instruction partners with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to help bring career and college skill development opportunities to our youth.”