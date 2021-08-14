As we enter the 2021-2022 school year, it is hard to not reflect on where we were last year at this time. We took temperatures for all individuals entering all district facilities, required masks for everyone at all times, had 100s of gallons of hand sanitizer in stock, and were prepared for all of our students to get their education from the comfort of their own homes. To say that I am excited for “normal” is an understatement. Normal is a loose term, but this year we aren’t requiring anything from community members entering our facilities other than to appreciate where we are today. I am excited to have all of our students in the Sidney School District coming into our schools and get an education through face to face interaction with quality educators.
For the first time since I have been with the school district (2013) we are fully staffed in the following areas:
K-12 Certified Teachers
Title Service Staff
Kitchen Workers
Special Education Staff
We have an incredible staff at Sidney Public Schools. It is a great time to be an Eagle!
Brent Sukut
Superintendent
Sidney Public Schools