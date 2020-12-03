Sidney Middle School is proud to announce the 6th grade student of the month for November 2020, Jason Sorteberg.
Jason is a kind, easy-going, responsible, and respectful young man. He is consistently on task while lessons are being taught whether he is present in class or learning online. Teachers notice he is a friend to all and is easy to visit with.
Jason is never afraid to jump in to clean up a mess, help students around him, and puts others before himself. He brings laughter to our classes while his humorous questions keep his classmates interested and at ease. His positive attitude is contagious. He works hard to do his best in everything he is involved in.
Jason is active in swim team, football, and plays the trumpet in band. He is the son of Shenae and Lee Sorteberg.