Sidney Public Schools and Boys & Girls Club will provide free breakfasts and lunches to any child age 0–18 Monday–Friday during school closures beginning March 23.
Adults may purchase breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5 (cash only please). In addition, food backpacks containing easily prepared meals and snacks will be available on Fridays during the same pickup times and locations to supplement kids’ nutrition for the weekend.
Sidney High School, Sidney Middle School and Boys & Girls Club 101 will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday–Friday. The breakfasts and lunches will be grab and go to minimize exposure and enforce social distancing.
Call 406-433-2330 or 406-433-6763 to reserve your meals.