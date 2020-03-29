NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of the Lambert School Districts Numbers 4 and 86 intends to take action on the following matter at a board meeting to be held on the day of April 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Lambert School Library.
The possible employment of a Jodi Carda, who is related to Brent Carda by affinity (marriage) within the second degree for the position of Elementary Girls’ Basketball Coach.
If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to the board meeting, please direct all such inquiries to: Kara Triplett, Superintendent, Lambert School Districts No. 4 & 84; 406-774-3333 x1103; fax: 406-774-3335