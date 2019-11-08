Editor’s note: The previous honor roll that appeared on Sunday, Nov. 3, for Lambert Schools was incorrect. The school has since submitted the correct honor roll for first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Lambert School supports two honor roll awards. Students maintaining a 4.0 – 3.5 will earn an “A” honor roll status. Students with a 4.0 are indicated with an “.” “B” honor roll status is for students earning a 3.0 – 3.49.
“A” honor roll 3.5 – 4.0
Junior high: Gracie Gonsioroski, Brie Mullin, Lauren Prevost, ShaeLyn Williams & Jayla Huft.
High school: Royce Candee, Colter Carda, Gabe Gonsioroski, Sarah Helmuth, Courtney Herman, Alyssa Hill, Lauren Krenning, Blake Lien, Mason Mavity, Tekle Mamatsahvili, Aigerim Tolekova, Makyya Beyer, Paige Carda, Grady Gonsioroski, Amira Kasymova, Nick Engesser & Courtney Hofman.
“B” honor roll 3.0 – 3.49
Junior high: Austin Lien, Halley Mullin, & Rafhael Barcena
High school: Ethan Pust, Hunter Watson, Blaine Frisbie, Amber Pflughoft, Dalya Hasan, Brett Mullin, Morgan Candee, Piper Carter, Tiegen Cundiff, & Layne Herman.