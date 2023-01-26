featured Lambert School Q2 honor roll Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A honor roll status was awarded to students who maintained a 4.0-3.5 GPA.B honor roll status was awarded to students who maintained a 3.49-3.0 GPA.High SchoolLogan Adams - APiper Carter - ANicholas Engesser - ACourtney Hofman - AKamolakhon Aliboeva - AIris Bulatovic - ASofia DeCandido - AGracie Gonsioroski - ABrie Mullin - AHaley Mullin - ALauren Prevost - ASage Spinner - AShaeLyn Williams - ARobert Knotts - AKeira Rains - AAddison Foss - ABrynne Hill - ABeau Mullin - AJosie Simonsen - ABrooke Spinner - ACade Verschoot - AMorgan Candee - BTiegen Cundiff - BParvina Eschonqulova - BAustin Lien - BCorbin Mullin - BCaitlynn Carter - BGrace Hill - BJayla Huft - BWilliam Martin - BTommy Young - BIzabella Carter - BJaysin Dolatta - BKoltyn Mullin - BJunior HighTayden Carda - ACharles Knotts - AQuetzal Marquina - ABrenner Mullin - ABrynn Spinner - ABrooke Lien - BCaedence Mavity - BSeth Dolatta - BAvery Ligon - B Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Music Education Load comments Most Popular Several Richland Co. sports teams moving divisions after MHSA meeting Woman sentenced to 100 years for Wetzstein murder Sidney man on the violent offender registry changes address Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward Glendive WWII soldier accounted for after 80 years From the Superintendent's Desk Athlete of the Week: Zander Dean Savage Warriors and Lady Warriors battle on the basketball court Sidney Chamber annual banquet honors five special guests, new businesses Warriors victorious on home court vs. R&L Fusion Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection