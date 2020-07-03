Lars Kvaalen, a 2014 Lambert High School graduate, made the Dean’s List at the University of Montana in spring 2020. His dad, Jon Kvaalen, farms in Lambert. His mom, Amy Kvaalen, resides in Suquamish, Wash. Kvaalen was considered a talented point guard during his basketball career in junior high and at Lambert High School. He earned an MVP defense award from his team. This is the second time Kvaalen has made the Dean’s List at UM Missoula.
