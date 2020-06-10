Lambert resident Autumn Noel Rehbein has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.
To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for their work in qualifying classes.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
The university prides itself on preparing future leaders with an opportunity-rich environment. Founded in 1890, Central Oklahoma connects its nearly 15,000 students to 122 undergraduate areas of study and 78 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
For more information about UCO, visit www.uco.edu.