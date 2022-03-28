The Missoula Children’s Theatre brought the production of “Red Riding Hood” to Lambert for two performances on Friday, March 25.
Tour actors and directors, Noah Peacock and Cassidy Rutherford traveled to Lambert and started auditions on Monday, March 21 where kids were casted into their positions. The kids then had play practice each night after school and had the first performance at 12:45 p.m. that Friday and later at 7 p.m. that night.
Red Riding Hood is about a pre-teen Red and her girl friends as they go on an adventure to Grandmother’s house. They were attempting to stay on the safe trail, urged by the not so bad, Big Bad Wolf and Ranger Rooney; however, shadows in the forest, a pack of little mischievous wolves, a handsome woodsman and rascally raccoons try to stray them off the trail.
The cast of characters include: Red Riding Hood- Brylie Huft, Mother Hood/Grandmother- Dakota Anderson, Ranger Rooney- Ally Simonsen, Sister Hood- Suri Johnston, Brother Hood- Cohen Thornten, Baby Hood- Revel Goss, Robin Hood- Mackenzie Lake, The Locksmith- Cassidy Rutherford, The Woodsman- Sy Carda, The Boy Who Cries Wolf- Kaden Ault, Big Bad Wolf: Noah Peacock, Little Loveable Wolf- CassiDee Mavity, Girl Friends: Quetzal Marquina, Tayen Carda and Avery Ligon, Three Little Pigs: Kya Nabors, Curtis Saxton and Hailee Joslin, The Wolfgang- Braelyn Sattler, Clancy Marshall, Jorgen Simonsen, Anna Verschoot, Paityn Huft, Serenity Roth, Macy Verschoot, Nevaeh Mindt, Kyler Irigoin and Ryder Prevost, Forest Shadows- Chelsi Hill, Jessalyn Swanson, Ashlyn Thiessen, Kael Verschoot, Bentley Fink, Hayden Mullin, Noah Martin, Patton Carter, Ryder Dolatta, Seth Dolatta, Brenner Mullin and Emma Brownell, Raccoons: Quin Thorton, Aveline Roth, Molly Christensen, Gabriel Anderson, Sadie Sansaver, Avynn Carda, Abigail Leister, Keeton Mullin, Tegan Turnbull, Brekkyn Irigoin, Natalie Prevost, Ava Anderson and Milanya Beyer.
The accompanist is Anne Marie Giffin.
The director is Cassidy Rutherford. The assistant directors are Bradley Fink, Evie Anderson and Kaisyn Swanson.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre has been traveling to schools for 45 years. This year alone, they will work with 65,000 children in over 1,200 communities in all 50 states and 17 countries.