While related financial matters were discussed during Monday’s, April 6 Financial Committee Meeting, each of the Sidney Public School principals had a chance to speak and give updates on how everything has gone with offsite learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Central Elementary School
“Overall, I have to say the staff has done a very good job jumping into this challenge and taking it very positively. My school is using Google classroom and packets, so as we’re transitioning, we’re learning as we go, we’re getting input from the community on how we can make it better,” Central Elementary School Principal Sara Romo said. “Overall, it’s going well. The teachers have been in constant communication with parents throughout the week, getting feedback, working through the kinks with the technology piece as well. But all in all, it was a positive week at Central.”
West Side Elementary
West Side Elementary School Principal Sharri Vandall has also felt good about how things have gone so far.
“We have been busy trying to get homework back and the work we sent out last week, we got 91 percent of it back, so I was really happy. Overall, everyone has been turning it in,” Vandall said. “Teachers are using a variety of things, every student gets a packet, but teachers are using things like Zoom, Google Classroom, YouTube as ways to meet with their students.
“My specialists each have a grade level that they check in with the kids every week, so they should at least be getting three contacts a week,” Vandall continued. “I think it’s been positive, we’re all learning and I think it’s good for teachers and staff; it’s been positive overall.”
Sidney Middle School
While Sidney Middle School Principal Kelly Johnson has felt all has gone well, she’s anxious to get back to normal.
“I would just add that the silver lining is the use of some technology,” she said, “The longer we do this, the more we like them using the online platform, which I see as the biggest challenge if this goes on for weeks. But we’re meeting everyday collaboratively in talking about for a good hour a day the little issues that we’re having and how to correct them with trying to get everyone on the same page. We face challenges, but I’m proud of what the staff has done, we’re just curious when we’re going to hear going forward how much longer this is going to be.”
Sidney High School
Carl Dynneson, Sidney High School Assistant Principal, has also felt things have gone well during this time and he acknowledged the teachers for their efforts.
“Our teachers have done a great job of adopting different platforms. We have good feedback from students and parents; teachers are getting good results in terms of assignments being turned in; the interactions are pretty positive,” Dynneson said.
Sidney High School Principal Brent Sukut agreed with everyone, but he also understands the challenges some have faced.
“It is very difficult to have specific times to meet through your videos and whatnot with classes, and some of that comes down to some kids who are babysitting their siblings and I think we have to accommodate for that,” he said. “We can’t dictate when they’re doing things if we’re going to support them and their families through this because some of the parents are essential workers. It’s just a process and we’re trying to find that balance between how much work do we give them and how lenient are we. It’s a process and every day, it seems like something changes.”
Calling into the meeting was committee member David Seitz. He wanted to make it a point that he has been very pleased with what has transpired during these difficult times as it relates to all who are involved with the schools.
“I’d like to commend the administration and the certified and classified employees that we have,” Seitz said. “I think our administration and teachers did a great job getting this put together.”