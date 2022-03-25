Students selected by their teachers in grades nine through twelve travel each year to Glasgow to compete in the Academic Olympics. This year the event was held on March 23 and many local students found success.
As students enter the competition, they are given one hour for each section of the test. The sections include math, english, history and science. After these are completed, the schools gather in their respective teams and compete in an oral question round.
Students from Savage, Fairview and Lambert and Sidney competed. Their results are as follows:
Savage
Sabrina Bartelson received top overall senior, second place in math and science, fifth place in english and fourth place in social studies.
Cooper Hofer placed eighth in math.
Hunter Sanders placed fifth in math and tenth in english.
Overall, the Savage team placed fourth.
Fairview
Hannah Karen received top sophomore, tied for fifth place in math and tied for eighth place in english.
Taylor McPherson placed first in social studies.
Vilate Knapp took first place in English and tied for seventh in math.
Lambert
Bobby Knotts received top freshman, second place in English, first place in math, first place in science and tied for eighth place in social studies.
Grady Gonsioroski placed fifth in social studies, seventh in science, tenth in math and eleventh in English.
Lauren Provost tied for eighth place in social studies and Diego Fernandez placed eleventh in math.
The team placed second in the oral round and received second place overall.
Sidney
Mercedes Lamb received top freshman while Kyle Humphries finished with the third highest score in the freshman division.
Corbin Steinbeisser placed second in the sophomore division with Ella Norby in third and Aren Larson following closely behind.
Justin Filler scored a 288, which would classify as the third place junior. Leah Entz and Mikael Savage scored in the upper 200s as well.
Jenna Anderson finished in third place in the senior division. Also competing well was Kodi Shulz with a score of 259.
In the oral round, Sidney was split into two teams. The Sidney 1 team consisted of Shulz, Savage, Larson, Steinbeisser and Lamb, while Sidney 2 took home the second place team ribbon. Competing on this team was Anderson, Entz, Filler, Norby and Humphries.