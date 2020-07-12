MCC Virtual Graduation

Many Miles Community College Class of 2020 Graduate Students celebrated their achievements while social distancing from their respective homes.

Miles Community College (MCC) awarded 125 degrees to its graduating class of 2020, including several local-area students.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, MCC was not able to host its annual commencement ceremony on campus in May. Instead, MCC posted a Virtual Commencement Ceremony featuring staff and faculty salutations, guest speakers and photo slides of each graduate.

Local MCC Grads

Jonathan James Wright: Circle — Associate of Science Degree

Elizabeth Nylda Determan (Honor Graduate): Glendive — Associate of Science Degree

Caitlin K. Kunick: Glendive — Phlebotomy Certificate

Madison Leigh Rice: Savage — Associate of Science Degree

Elizabeth Albert: Sidney — Associate of Science Registered Nursing

Kallie Jean Candee: Sidney — Associate of Applied Science

Jesse Johnson: Sidney — Associate of Applied Science

Michael Darin Brown (Honor Graduate): Wolf Point — Associate of Science Degree

Jade Rush (Honor Graduate): Wolf Point — Associate of Science Registered Nursing

View the 2020 MCC ceremony at: https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/milescc/i/index.html.

