Miles Community College (MCC) awarded 125 degrees to its graduating class of 2020, including several local-area students.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, MCC was not able to host its annual commencement ceremony on campus in May. Instead, MCC posted a Virtual Commencement Ceremony featuring staff and faculty salutations, guest speakers and photo slides of each graduate.
Local MCC Grads
Jonathan James Wright: Circle — Associate of Science Degree
Elizabeth Nylda Determan (Honor Graduate): Glendive — Associate of Science Degree
Caitlin K. Kunick: Glendive — Phlebotomy Certificate
Madison Leigh Rice: Savage — Associate of Science Degree
Elizabeth Albert: Sidney — Associate of Science Registered Nursing
Kallie Jean Candee: Sidney — Associate of Applied Science
Jesse Johnson: Sidney — Associate of Applied Science
Michael Darin Brown (Honor Graduate): Wolf Point — Associate of Science Degree
Jade Rush (Honor Graduate): Wolf Point — Associate of Science Registered Nursing
View the 2020 MCC ceremony at: https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/milescc/i/index.html.