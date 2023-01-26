SHS VFW awards

Burton Pollari and Lily Jones received their funds 

 Violet Tharp

On Wednesday, Post Commander Bill Henderson and Auxiliary President Tim Tharp went to local schools to present $1,400 in educational scholarship funds to students who participated in VFW-sponsored essay contests. 

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students an opportunity to express themselves in regards to democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay, according to the VFW website. Each year, approximately 25,000 highschool students from around the country enter to win. The program doles out over $2 mil in scholarships and incentives. 

FHS VFW award

Taylor McPherson received $100 for her essay 
VFW awards

Kirsten Kraft and Keira Kraft received funds for their efforts in the essay contests 


