Several local students received scholastic recognition for their high GPAs at Montana Technological University for the 2020 spring semester.

A student who earns a 4.0 GPA is placed on the Chancellor’s List.

Students earning a 3.5 GPA receive recognition on the Dean’s List.

A full‐time undergraduate student (enrolling in and completing a minimum of 12 credits) who earns a 3.25 GPA during the semester is listed on the semester Honor Roll.

Ramsey M. Bailey– Circle

Quincy R. Stormer– Circle

Tanner M. Reynolds– Fairview

Kayla H. Kelly– Glendive

Cooper S. Knoll– Glendive

Ben W. Stortz– Glendive

Lane J. Walker– Glendive

Kendra C. Zander– Glendive

Hazen J. Fink– Lambert

Gavin M. Farris– Scobey

Robb M. Braden– Wibaux

