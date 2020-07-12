Several local college students have been placed on the Honor Roll (HR), Dean’s List (DL), and Chancellor’s List (CL) for the spring semester 2020 at Montana Technological University in Butte.
A student who earns a 4.0 GPA is placed on the Chancellor’s List.
Students earning a 3.5 GPA receive recognition on the Dean’s List.
A full‐time undergraduate student (enrolling in and completing a minimum of 12 credits) who earns a 3.25 GPA during the semester is listed on the semester Honor Roll.
Local Students
Ramsey M. Bailey– Circle
Quincy R. Stormer– Circle
Tanner M. Reynolds– Fairview
Kayla H. Kelly– Glendive
Cooper S. Knoll– Glendive
Ben W. Stortz– Glendive
Lane J. Walker– Glendive
Kendra C. Zander– Glendive
Hazen J. Fink– Lambert
Gavin M. Farris– Scobey
Robb M. Braden– Wibaux