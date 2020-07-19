VFW Awards

Back row: Alida Dore, Debbi Propp, Emily Hoff. Front row: Kodi Obergfell, Shelby Morlock, Violet Tharp, Margaret Bradley. (Missing was Jenna Baxter.)

 Photo by Tim Tharp

On July 14 the VFW Auxiliary 4099 awarded $2,000 in scholarships to Sidney High School seniors Kodi Obergfell, Shelby Morlock and Jenna Baxter.

Tags

Load comments