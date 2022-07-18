Ty Lovegren

Ty Lovegren, scholarship recipient. 

 Submitted Photo

Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 of Masons has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Ty Lovegren of Sidney.

Ty is a recent graduate of Sidney High School and plans to attend MSU-Northern at Havre to pursue a degree in plumbing.

The Ben York Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Ben York, a Master Mason and long-time builder who specialized in plumbing and HVAC in Sidney and was also a Master Electrician.



