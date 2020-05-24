Rau Elementary is proud to announce Maddie Schieber, daughter of Gary and Laura Schieber, as the "Student of the Quarter."
Maddie is very hard working and a kind-hearted student. She conducts herself with focus and determination. Maddie is generous with her time and is willing to assist teachers and students alike. She is conscientious, respectful, and puts 110 percent into her schoolwork and all other tasks.
Maddie is polite and does her best to make sure to include everyone in activities. She models good behavior for her fellow students in the classroom, lunchroom, and on the playground. Maddie's special interests include hockey, 4-H, and spending time with family and friends.