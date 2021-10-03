Individuals seeking training for a new career still have the opportunity to enroll at Miles Community College this fall. MCC’s fall semester late start session will include the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Preparation course and the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training program. The term begins Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Both courses offer opportunities for hands on and in-person instruction and training, but have some components available via virtual delivery, providing flexibility to those for whom daily travel to Miles City is a barrier.
The 4-credit CNA course includes 45 hours of instructional lecture coursework delivered online, combined with 30 hours of in-person clinical instruction, offered on the MCC campus and in local healthcare facilities on Saturday through December. Students completing the course are then eligible to sit for the Headmaster certification exam.
The newly revised CDL training program is a 15-week, semester long course. The 17-credit course includes classroom instruction, hands-on-labs, behind-the-wheel driving time, hours of service, Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA), and more. Some components of classroom instruction will be delivered via Zoom, providing students with the ability to complete portions of the course without being in Miles City. In-person attendance will be required for the behind-the-wheel portion of the course, which will run Jan. 20 — March 4. On-campus housing may be available.
The MCC CDL Training Program is a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) registered training program. The program will allow a student to be registered under FMCSA’s Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) mandates, and to attempt all MVD tests related to receiving a Commercial Driver’s License. Training for additional endorsements may also be available.
Interested students are encouraged to apply early, as limited seats are available and each program has additional components that must be completed prior to enrollment. The CNA course requires a background check, drug screening and TB screening, and vaccination records, and the CDL course requires a drug screening and DOT physical.