Miles Community College (MCC) has been gifted with $25,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services (FCS) to help fund the newly established meat processing program at the college. As part of their stewardship commitment to improve the lives of their customers, communities, and the industries they serve, Northwest FCS has chosen to invest in several northwest universities and colleges.
The $25,000 gift is an effort to invest in the Miles City community in support of the meat processing program.
“I’d like to extend our appreciation for the great work Miles Community College does for agriculture in our state,” says Megan Shroyer, Northwest FCS Montana President. “We’re proud to partner with (MCC) to achieve great things for the businesses and industries we serve.”
“Northwest Farm Credit Services recognized the workforce need in meat processing across the state of Montana,” commented Elizabeth Patten, MCC Director of Institutional Advancement. “This gift will allow MCC to expand our response to the statewide workforce need as we roll out our new program.”
The meat processing program is a one-year certificate degree offered at MCC. It is comprised of both general and industry specific courses, available both online and on-campus, and includes several paid internships at local processing plants.
“There has been so much excitement about the new program,” says MCC Ag Instructor Kim Gibbs. “We are so thankful to Northwest Farm Credit for seeing the potential and supporting the program.”
The monetary gift, along with federally funded grants, has allowed for the continued development of the new program at the college.
Tina Rutledge, the newly appointed MCC Meat Processing Program Coordinator, is equally excited. “We just keep gaining more and more momentum and support from the community,” she commented. “It’s exciting to see this program develop so quickly!”
To find out more about the meat processing program at MCC, visit www.milescc.edu or contact Tina Rutledge at rutledget@milescc.edu. Spring semester classes begin January 20, 2021.