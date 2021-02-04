MILES CITY — The Miles Community College Nursing Program was officially moved from conditional status to full approval status with the Montana State Board of Nursing (SBON) in January 2021. The program has been added to the list of Montana Board of Nursing Approved Programs on the Montana Department of Labor and Industry website.
The SBON has also conferred Marlys Eggum as the MCC Interim Director of Nursing. Eggum was a full-time nursing faculty member at MCC from 2001 to 2013 and has been more recently working as an adjunct instructor for the college. She began the interim position in early January after the passing of former MCC Nursing Director Pauline Flotkoetter in October of 2020.
Currently, official pass rate of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for MCC nursing program students is 88.89%, which falls higher than the national average at 86.58% (as of January 2021). This exam allows for students to gain an official Registered Nurse (RN) license to begin working as an RN after graduating from MCC with an Associate of Science-Nursing (ASN) degree.
These scores also meet requirements for further professional accreditation criteria set by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), in which MCC is currently in candidacy status. The ASN program at MCC is regionally accredited by Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and is currently pursuing the additional professional accreditation with ACEN. The college anticipates an on-site visit from ACEN in fall of 2021 or spring of 2022.
For more information about the MCC Nursing Program, visit www.milescc.edu or call 406-874-6189.