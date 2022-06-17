Miles Community College, in partnership with Cyber Montana, will be holding a four-day Cyber STEM Camp that will take place on the college campus July 11-14. The camp will run from 9 am to 3 pm daily and will include lunch and t-shirts for student participants. This event is open to junior high and high school-aged children (grades 7-12) and will cost $35.00 for each student. Participants who complete the course will also receive a new Chromebook.
This educational camp is scheduled to tackle subjects such as cybersecurity, network/information defense, and security principles by incorporating competitions, hands-on projects, games, and other learning resources.
Cyber Montana is a statewide initiative providing cybersecurity awareness, training, and workforce development for businesses, students, and residents of Montana. The organization strives to be part of the solution to the nation’s shortfall of skilled cybersecurity professionals, ensuring that enough young people are inspired to utilize their talents in cybersecurity is critical to the future of our country’s national and economic security.
Parents and guardians can register their children at bit.ly/CYBERSTEMCAMP. The camp is limited to 20 participants. For questions or more information, please visit the link above or contact MCC Information Technology Instructor Nancy Swope at 406-874-6187 or swopen@milescc.edu.