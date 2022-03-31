Members of the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees met for a regular meeting to approve January minutes and discuss current issues and updates. This meeting was held Monday, Feb. 14. Trustees present were Ben Thogersen, David Setiz, Kelly Dey, Josh McGahan, Jon Marker and Lisa Gorder. Also present were Superintendent Brent Sukut, District Clerk Nicki Beyer, High School Assistant Principal Danny Coryell and High School Principal Carl Dynneson.
At 5:30 p.m. Chairman Thogerson called the meeting to order and first on the agenda was committee reports.
During the finance committee report, December financial reports, investment report, ASB report and Jan. Claims were reviewed and Sukut reviewed the enrollment as of Feb. first.
Next, current COVID case information for Sidney schools and information that the Richland County Health Department will no longer be keeping track of COVID cases as of the week of Feb. 21.
Mr. Sukut has signed a one-year contract with Vonage for phone service for 2022-23. Hardware will be provided at no cost with monthly costs estimated to be $2,900.00.
The addition of shot clocks as required by MHSA for 2022-23 basketball season were discussed and interest from local businesses to provide funds for the equipment has appeared.
Third quarter of oil & gas monies have been received and is an increase over the past two quarters.
The State of Montana conducts Transportation audits and has requested that TR-6 Transportation Reimbursement Claims submitted to the State be approved by the Board of Trustees.
Discussed cut back strategies to begin moving teacher salaries back to the General Fund budget. Requisitions are the first area of concentration.
Moving onto the Buildings and Grounds Committee, for Central Elementary School the Johnson Controls HVAC system conversion is complete; the school is still waiting for the replacement sinks for two classrooms.
In the high school, there is no new news on the gym heater or weight room air conditioner. 400 HVAC wing issues are still being worked on and the new PA system update by Electroland is complete.
Middle school updates: there was no update on the west entrance stair replacement. A replacement boiler was ordered and was seven weeks out as of Jan. 21.
The Curriculum and Policy report discussed the issue of the Science curriculum, which is up for review. Elementary books are outdated and high school science is looking at replacing books for certain classes. Teachers at that level will be attending a national conference in April where companies promoting their textbooks will be in attendance.
High school administrators, high school guidance counselors, Barnhart and Sukut met with representatives of Sidney Health Center regarding the work to date on a healthcare pathway for students. Plans to move forward with this program are in progress.
The Public Relations and Personnel committee reported on the position vacancies and the transfer of Laura Clark from Speech Aid to high school special education aid and the resignation of West-Side preschool aid Sandra Rehbein.
Under the Superintendent’s report, enrollment is currently 335 at West Side, 266 at Central, 299 in the middle school and 385 in the high school for a total of 1,285 students enrolled at Sidney schools.
Within the Consent Agenda, several tenured teacher contracts were renewed for the 2022-23 school year as well as extended day tenured teacher contracts which were both approved.
New hires were approved are are as follows: Heidi Carver- head cook, Jenifer Godwin- West Side part time custodian, McCade Hanson- West Side part time custodian, Trace Jones- middle school track coach, Misty Kirn- speech aid and Bobbie Nelson- Food Service worker.
The addition of Baseball to the 2022-23 school year, under the circumstances that there are enough players for a team, price for travel will not be detrimental to the district and startup costs for equipment and practice supplies will be covered by fundraising, was moved and passed.
The 2022-23 school year calendar was approved. Highlights include teachers beginning Aug. 15 with students starting Aug 17. The first semester will end before Christmas break and the last day of school will be May 26, 2023 which is scheduled for a noon release.
The following fall coaches have been approved for re-employment: Roger Meritt, head coach of the high school football program, Jayd Rice, Danny Coryell, Chad Quilling, Ty Graves and Kevin Clausen as assistants for the high school football program and Robert Edwards (Head), Doug Filler and Ryan Waters (assistants) for the middle school football program.
Justin Collins was approved for re-employment of the head cross country coach position with Stacey Collins, Kilee Sundt and Maribel Morales being assistant coaches and the middle school coaches.
Ben Berg (head) and Carla Berg (assistant) were hired for re-employment of the high school golf program.
District Administrators had their contracts renewed with a 2.5% salary increase and Superintendent Sukut was offered a 2.5% salary increase as well. Licensed personnel contracts were also renewed.
Lambert Public Schools has requested forming a co-op with Sidney Public Schools for Softball, Wrestling and Speech Drama and Debate beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. Lambert is also appealing to the Montana High School Association (MHSA) to allow them to participate in softball for the 2021-22 season. Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees Minutes 2/14/22 14 Mr. Seitz moved and Ms. Dey seconded the motion to approve the formation of a co-op with Lambert Public Schools for softball, wrestling and speech, drama and debate for the 2022-2023 season with approval of participation in softball for the 2021-22 season conditional on the approval of Lambert’s appeal to MHSA. The motion passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned later that night.
For full meeting minutes, visit sidneyps.com.