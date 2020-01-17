An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of Jack and the Beanstalk on Monday, Feb. 10, at Sidney Middle School from 3:45-5:15 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:30 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are Jack, Mother, Milky White, the Magic Harp, farmers, merchants, the Giant, Jill, circus performers and Wonder Beans. Students grades K-12 are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:45-8 p.m. each day.
Jack and the Beanstalk will be presented on Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., and Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., at the Sidney Middle School Auditorium. Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Sidney is brought to you by Sidney High School Drama Club, with support from Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Brorson School District.
For more information, call Nick Kallem 406-433-7583 or Christy Pierce 406-478-3643.