Shane Gorder, Richland County Commissioner and president of the Montana Association of Counties, announced the availability of the MACo "President's Scholarships" to this year's graduating high school seniors residing in Richland County.
A $1,000 scholarship and a $500 scholarship will be awarded based upon merit to graduating seniors who will be attending a Montana community college or 4-year degree unit of the Montana University System and whose courses of study are encouraged to include but are not limited to political science, public administration, social sciences, communications, public relations or general studies with an emphasis in government-related studies.
The scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors residing in the home county of the MACo president. Gorder said the scholarships are designed to help develop student understanding of local government activities, responsibilities and commitment to community service.
The application forms are available at the following high schools: Fairview, Lambert, Savage and Sidney.
The applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, April 17, 2020 and returned to:
Montana Association of Counties, 2717 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59602
ATTN: Scholarship Coordinator
Final judging will be done by Monday, May 4, 2020, to select the scholarship recipients. A certificate will be issued to the recipient, and the payment will be made directly to the college or university of the student's choice.