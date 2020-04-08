Easter candy favorites by states are all over the map, but Montana would make Ronald Reagan proud. Like "The Gipper," Montanans love jelly beans, according to seriouslysmoked.com, which based its selections on Google Trends data.
In other words, people in Montana searched for jelly beans more than any other Easter candy, according to seriouslysmoked.com. Other states where residents migrate toward jelly beans: South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey.
America's favorite 2020 Easter candies:
Easter M&M's: 9 states
Chocolate Foil Eggs: 8 states
Chocolate Bunnies: 8 states
Peeps: 7 states
Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: 7 states
Cadbury Eggs: 5 states
Jelly Beans: 4 states
Robin Eggs: 2 states
The map was put together by cooking and bbq site seriouslysmoked.com.