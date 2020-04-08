Jelly Beans

People in Montana searched for jelly beans online more than any other Easter candy, according to seriouslysmoked.com

Easter candy favorites by states are all over the map, but Montana would make Ronald Reagan proud. Like "The Gipper," Montanans love jelly beans, according to seriouslysmoked.com, which based its selections on Google Trends data.

In other words, people in Montana searched for jelly beans more than any other Easter candy, according to seriouslysmoked.com. Other states where residents migrate toward jelly beans: South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey.

America's favorite 2020 Easter candies:

Easter M&M's: 9 states

Chocolate Foil Eggs: 8 states

Chocolate Bunnies: 8 states

Peeps: 7 states

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: 7 states

Cadbury Eggs: 5 states

Jelly Beans: 4 states

Robin Eggs: 2 states

The map was put together by cooking and bbq site seriouslysmoked.com.

Tags

Load comments