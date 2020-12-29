BOZEMAN — The Montana Council on Economic Education, a partner program with Montana State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics, recently recognized student teams from five Montana schools for their success in a semiannual stock market simulation.
The Stock Market Game, which ran Oct. 12 to Dec. 11, encourages middle and high school students to learn about and experience the workings of the stock market. Students begin with a fictional $100,000, which they must invest as wisely as they can with the goal of having the largest equity at the end of nine weeks.
“The Stock Market Game applies experiential learning using a simulated portfolio against the real stock exchange,” said MCEE executive director Dax Schieffer. “Students conduct research, apply strategy and even consider brand loyalty for their picks. But just like in the real world, the market moves up and down, so they can learn lessons while not risking real money.”
During the competition, students must invest in at least five stocks or mutual funds, which promotes research and diversification. The state’s top five teams receive cash prizes through sponsor Glacier Bancorp’s family of Montana banks. The top team in the simulation came from Westby High School, who ended the nine weeks with a total of $132,077.60 in theoretical equity.
“The most gratifying elements of working with schools through the Stock Market Game are the high level of engagement that we get and teachers sharing their students' excitement with the competition,” said Schieffer. “The game is about investing wisely, and at MCEE our No. 1 investment is into our students. By ensuring Montana's youth are exposed to economic and market fundamentals, we help make sure they are given the foundation to be successful in life, career and family.”
The top five fall Stock Market Game teams were:
First Place: Westby High School, advised by Amy Griffin
Second Place: Polson High School, advised by Sean Elser
Third Place: Great Falls Central High School, advised by Bill Isbell
Fourth Place: Fairview High School, advised by Katie Haigh
Fifth Place: Sunburst High School, advised by Jeffrey Nix
The next Stock Market Game will take place in Spring 2021. More information can be found on the Montana Council on Economic Education’s website https://econedmontana.org/.