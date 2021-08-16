The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) is seeking to raise awareness of an important kindergarten readiness tool for Montana families this upcoming school year. The Waterford Upstart program aims to provide developmentally appropriate curricular resources and digital access to adaptive software programs to prepare and ready four-year old children to enter Kindergarten at or above the normal level of skill-readiness in reading, math, and science. This is the second year the program will be offered in Montana. Families who have children heading to kindergarten in 2022 can apply by going to www.waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited.
Upstart is funded by the federal Education Innovation and Research (EIR) grant awarded to Waterford.org and it is driving family engagement and parent encouragement in early childhood learning through at-home parent-and-child learning activities. Funding under the grant includes individual family coaching, computers, an effective reading application, and Internet service at no cost to the families. The program provides positive parent-child interactions while delivering personalized, online instruction that is fun and engaging for 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. The learning taking place among Montana’s youth in Upstart is specifically aligned to the Montana Early Learning Standards, which define the knowledge, concepts, and skills students need to gain for their success and which have been developed by the OPI’s Early Learning Unit.
“Digital learning is a great tool that supports strong family engagement and school readiness for our young learners,” said State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “We are seeing extraordinary results through Montana’s collaboration with the Waterford Upstart grant program, and look forward to expanding the program to even more Montana children this year. Thank you to our Montana families that have made the choice to embrace this school readiness digital tool. This public-private partnership is what makes Montana a leader in providing flexibility in digital educational services for young children and families in rural Montana.”
The Waterford Upstart program will be provided to at least 600 Montana students over a two-year period. In the first year of the program, 250 pre-school aged children and families participated in the program with 77% from rural areas and 23% from non-rural areas in Montana, and 11% of the total number of participants were from Tribal communities. Waterford recently released a video highlighting the story of the positive experience of one family from the Blackfeet Nation that used the Upstart program.
Early results show Montana children who graduated from Waterford Upstart this year saw great improvement. Through the first 26 weeks of the 2020–2021 pilot program, the average overall reading score for students was 83.79. A score of 80 or higher within the Waterford Early Reading Program represents mastery. Additionally, 83.5% of students taking part in Waterford Upstart’s Early Math and Science program had an overall math and science score of 80 or higher. On average, 92% of children who participate in Waterford Upstart are ready for kindergarten—compared to a 65% average nationwide and 48% for low-income children.