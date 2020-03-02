HELENA — The Office of Public Instruction (OPI) announced that nomination and application forms are available for the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year Program. Members of the public can fill out a simple form to nominate a teacher. Teachers can self-nominate by filling out an application.
All current and actively teaching Montanans who are making a positive difference in the lives of students are encouraged to apply. If nominated, the OPI will reach out to the nominated teacher and ask them to fill out an application.
Nomination forms are due back to the OPI by May 15, 2020 and completed applications are due by June 22. They can be emailed to mttoy@mt.gov.
“Montana’s high-quality educators represent their unique communities and students,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “The Montana Teacher of the Year Program celebrates and promotes these teaching professionals in our state. Please join me in elevating the exceptional teachers in your community by nominating them today.”
Montana’s program is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program conducted by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), of which Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is a member. The 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year will go on to represent Montana in the national program next year.
Linda Rost from Baker High School is the current 2020 Montana Teacher of the Year. She is also the first Montana Teacher of the Year in nearly a decade to be selected as a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
Contact: Dylan Klapmeier, 406-444-3559