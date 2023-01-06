Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced that Montana has been selected to participate in a project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students for free and reduced-price school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service included Montana as one of 15 new states that will test the impact of Medicaid Direct Certification, which was first initiated through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Direct certification means that families enrolled in Medicaid will be automatically enrolled in the free and reduced-price school meal program.

“Montana is always seeking new opportunities to cut through government red tape,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “Montana’s participation in this new project will benefit students and families through automatic enrollment. Our schools will spend less time reviewing applications and determining eligibility.”



