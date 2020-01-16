Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 14 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,261 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below.
The Dean's List includes the 3,643 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Fairview: Kyle Gorman*, Faith Vitt
Savage: Trey Bloesser, Riley Hagler, Matthew Trzinski
Sidney: Jordan Baxter, Clay Carpenter, Mateya Coffman*, Joshua Delaney, Brooke Franklin, Cammy Heck*, Seth Indergard, Aubrey Kessel, Autumn Larson, Josef Mindt, Logan Peterson, Katelyn Ricci, Carlee Strasheim*, Madison Thiessen, Kyle Topp
Montana students named to MSU's President's or Dean's lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow. The full list of students is available at: http://www.montana.edu/news/19497.
For students who have a question about their standing on the honor roll lists, contact the Registrar office at 406-994-6650.
For media inquiries, contact Meaghan MacDonald-Pool with MSU News Service at 406-994-4564 or meaghan.macdonald@montana.edu.