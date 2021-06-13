Montana State University (Bozeman) has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2021. There are two MSU honor roll lists - the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of May 27 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,487 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below.
The Dean's List includes the 3,455 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Area students named to the Dean’s List include Joseph Bawden* and Lucas Oelkers of Culbertson; Alexander Young of Fairview; Baxter Baker*, Ethan Carney, Katrielle Carney*, Stephanie Carney*, Alec Christensen, Ava Dempewolf, Saige Dorwart*, Victoria Fornall*, Michael Hopfauf, Evan Kelly, Julie Kerr and Averie Skillestad* of Glendive; Tea Thiessen of Lambert; Bryar Lange of Savage; and Jenna Baxter, Jordan Baxter*, Mateya Coffman*, Joshua Delaney*, Aaron Entz, Madison Hammer*, Cammy Heck*, Dylan Johnson, Ashlynn Kessel, Sierra Osborne*, Elizabeth Reynolds, Ximena Rosas, Will Steinbeisser*, Carlee Strasheim, Madison Thiessen* and Riley Thiessen* of Sidney.