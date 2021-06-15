Montana State University Billings undergraduate students have been named to the Dean’s List for their academic honors for the spring 2021 semester. In recognition of scholastic achievement, the university makes public at the close of each semester an honor roll of undergraduate students who earn 12 or more credits which are not of a Pass/No Pass nature and who earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better.
Being placed on the Dean’s List from this area are: Joshua Herron and Aspen Olson of Fairview; Beau Ackerman, Gaige Hodous, Wyatt Kueker, Sara Traynor* and Jessica Wiseman of Glendive; Tyler Lien of Savage; and Janelle Brien, Andrew Hansen and Tierney Messmer* of Sidney.