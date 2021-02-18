BOZEMAN — Montana State University has been recognized by a national organization for its achievements in promoting and enabling safe, accessible bicycling on campus.
MSU received a silver Bicycle Friendly University designation by the League of American Bicyclists.
MSU was recognized for continuing its improvements to bike infrastructure, safety and education, according to Anna Price, MSU sustainable transportation program manager. She said the university encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and provides amenities such as free fix-it stations across campus and shower facilities at the Marga Hoseaus Fitness Center, a guaranteed ride home program for MSU employees, a commuter bike rental fleet through the Outdoor Recreation Program and covered and secured bike storage at one of MSU’s residence halls, Hyalite Hall.
As MSU continues to improve its campus accessibility by bike, Price added, it will have access to a variety of free tools, a library of resources and technical assistance from the League of American Bicyclists to become even more welcoming to people who bike.
“When colleges and universities invest in the comfort and safety of people bicycling, great things happen: decreased carbon footprint, healthy students and employees, better access for all community members and an opportunity to appreciate the outdoors,” Price said.
The Bicycle Friendly University program now includes 212 colleges and universities in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It is part of the league’s Bicycle Friendly America program, which also awards communities and businesses with certifications as part of its mission to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
“It is so energizing to have Montana State University among our cohort of 212 Bicycle Friendly Universities across the country,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “The 2020 class of 38 Bicycle Friendly Universities, which includes MSU, has had to address a crisis unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Amidst the pandemic, we are grateful each of these institutions has acknowledged the benefits to the well-being and health of its students, staff and faculty in being a Bicycle Friendly University. These colleges and universities are leading by building healthy environments where people can safely get around while improving the well-being of their community by enabling access to sustainable transportation options.”
“The applications from colleges and universities in 2020 demonstrate the myriad challenges educational institutions have and are overcoming in order to serve the needs of their students and employees,” said Bicycle Friendly America Director Amelia Neptune. “What’s clear is that bicycling is part of the solution many colleges and universities are using to better the campus life of their communities. The league is so proud of institutions like Montana State for continuing this important work of building a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone at such a critical time for the health of our population and our planet.”
MSU previously received a bronze Bicycle Friendly University designation.
“To say we’re excited to improve from a bronze to silver Bicycle Friendly University within two years is an understatement,” Price said. “It has required tremendous effort from a host of wonderful people across campus, and everyone who contributed should be really proud. I can’t wait to see what we will have accomplished in another two years.”
To learn more about the League of American Bicyclists’ free Bicycle Friendly University program, visit bikeleague.org/university.
More information about bicycling at MSU is available at montana.edu/sustainability/sustainable_transportation/biking/index.html as part of the Office of Sustainability’s website.