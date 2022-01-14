Montana State University Extension will offer a remote work certification course every month in 2022 except July and December. Registration for the next class closes Feb. 2. The course provides knowledge and skills for individuals who would like to transition to work from home so that they can potentially access higher paying jobs while remaining in their communities.
More than 50 Montanans have taken the month-long course since it was first offered last May. Participants learn online tools common to remote work as well as skills crucial to working with a remote team, such as written communication, problem solving, time management, collaboration, goal setting, organization and accountability. The course is delivered in a self-paced, online format, which includes four discussion-based virtual workshops.
“I was driving 45 minutes each way to work. I wanted to see if I could save that time and upkeep on my car by working from home,” said course participant Del Frost, who lives in Fallon. “The class taught me that it is such a different outlook to work remotely. There is so much more you can do when you can expand from looking at just jobs in your local area.”
MSU Extension faculty help guide participants through the course, then workforce counselors from Job Service of Montana help graduates find a remote job. Graduates interested in creating or expanding a remote business will have access to Accelerate Montana’s Rural Innovation Initiative at the University of Montana to help them build their business.