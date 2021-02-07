BOZEMAN — An annual 29-hour fundraising event that aims to build support and awareness for a wide range of Montana State University programs, causes and groups will run from noon Thursday, Feb. 11, through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Known as MSU Giving Day, the second annual event aims to raise funds for nearly 60 projects at MSU. MSU Giving Day organizers are hoping at least 2,000 donors will participate. The theme of the event is “Onward.”
“Despite unprecedented disruption brought on by the coronavirus, we remain focused on MSU's land-grant mission to integrate education, create knowledge and art and provide service to communities,” said Samantha Brandon, associate director of the annual fund at the MSU Alumni Foundation. “It is part of our legacy to blaze new trails, explore new vistas, and transform lives and communities. Opportunities like MSU Giving Day 2021 provide a map to our future.”
Brandon said numerous student groups and academic units are seeking support for scholarships, research, internships, travel, competition, equipment, public partnerships and more. Among them are:
The African Student Association, which is raising funds for an African culture celebration.
The Bounty of the Bridgers MSU Food Pantry, which is raising funds to help combat student hunger.
Gallatin College MSU, which is raising funds to provide child care stipends for Gallatin College MSU students who have young children.
The MSU Hilleman Scholars Program, which provides eligible Montana high school graduates who show academic, leadership and career potential with financial and academic support throughout their four years at MSU.
The ASMSU Outdoor Recreation Program, which is raising funds for a 30-foot yurt to serve as an avalanche and wilderness education center in collaboration with Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
The Veteran Support Center, which is seeking funds to help service members who are transitioning to MSU.
The MSU All Staff Council, which is raising funds for a scholarship program for MSU staff.
Students Against Sexual Assault, a student-run club that works to spread awareness of relationship violence, stalking and sexual assault, is seeking funds for provide monetary support to sexual assault survivors.
The Office of Sustainability, which is seeking support for a sustainability fellows program. Students selected for the program will engage in co-curricular education designed to turn thoughts into action and empower students to become sustainability leaders on campus and in the community.
Towne’s Harvest Garden, a diverse, 3-acre market garden and vegetable subscription program run by MSU students, is seeking funds for paid student positions focused on leadership development and outreach.
People are invited to participate by making a gift during the event at givingday.montana.edu. On the site, donors may view a list of groups and projects seeking funds and choose a specific group or groups to receive their gift. The website will also provide up-to-the-minute progress, descriptions of all the projects in need of support, social media tracking, acknowledgment of donors and announcements of challenges and gift matches. Special challenges and gift matching opportunities announced throughout the 29-hour event will allow donors to magnify the impact of their gifts. The minimum gift amount is $10.
Brandon said Giving Day provides fundraising support to organizations on campus that might not ordinarily receive it.
“Giving Day is an opportunity for the MSU Alumni Foundation to offer fundraising support to students, departments and initiatives on campus that need a relatively small level of philanthropic support,” Brandon said. “Giving Day participants’ generosity can have a huge impact on these campus efforts.”
To learn more about MSU Giving Day, go to the MSU Alumni Foundation website at msuaf.org/givingday.
Questions may be directed to Brandon at 406-994-6422 or samantha.brandon@msuaf.org. Emails may also be sent to givingday@msuaf.org.