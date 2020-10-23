BOZEMAN — Current undergraduate students and individuals who would like to learn more about graduate programs at Montana State University are invited to a free virtual Graduate Fair set for Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30. The fair will consist of representatives from most of MSU’s graduate programs holding individualized online meetings.
“Graduate education is an opportunity to develop the advanced skills and knowledge to make a difference in our society,” said Craig Ogilvie, associate vice president of research and dean of The Graduate School at MSU. “This fair is a wonderful opportunity to meet the faculty, current students, ask questions about graduate school and start to form the connections that make MSU such a supportive place to study and work.”
During each hour-long meeting, which will be held via WebEx at different times during the two days, faculty and staff representing each participating field will share information about their programs and research. Students and other attendees will have opportunities to ask questions and engage in discussion. Master’s, doctoral and certificate programs will all be represented.
In addition, a special session for international students will be held, as will a general session focused on providing information about general graduate school questions, including information about residency requirements and financial aid, information on how to write a statement of purpose and tips for securing the best reference letter writers.
The fair is hosted by The Graduate School at MSU. Advance registration is required.
To view the full schedule, including when each program will hold its session, and to register, visit montana.edu/gradschool/events_gs.html. Questions may be directed to Kylie Webb at gradschool@montana.edu or 406-994-4145.