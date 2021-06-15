The Montana State University-Northern’s Spring semester Dean’s List contains 318 students. To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better. Students that received an incomplete or “F” during this semester are not included on the honor roll listing. The following list of students is organized alphabetically by hometown.
Making the Dean's List from this area are Blake M. Lien from Lambert; Kyler J. Brown from Richey; and Jett D. Jones, Kaylee Kardell and Beau R. Norby from Sidney.