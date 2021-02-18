BOZEMAN — Montana State University and five of its graduate programs have been recognized by a website devoted to higher education.
Intelligent.com ranked MSU as the top college in Montana for 2021. The website evaluated the 24 Montana colleges, universities, two-year colleges, reservation and Bible colleges on its list based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. It named MSU as its “intelligent pick.”
Five of MSU’s graduate programs were ranked as top programs of their respective categories. According to the website, each program was evaluated on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation. To compile the rankings, Intelligent.com used a scoring system that included student engagement, potential return on investment, program strength, cost and student readiness. Intelligent.com also notes that the top picks in each category are “affordable, respected and flexible.”
MSU’s Master of Science in science education was ranked sixth and “best public institution” in the Best Master’s in Science Education Degree Programs category. The interdisciplinary MSSE program is designed to meet the needs of both traditional and informal science educators. Online science and education courses are offered year-round, allowing students the flexibility to design an online curriculum that caters to their personal and professional interests. More information about MSSE is available at montana.edu/msse/prospective-students/degree-program.html.
MSU’s Master of Science in mathematics with a mathematics education option was ranked 27th and “best for high school teachers” in the Best Master’s in Math Education Degree Programs category. MSU’s fully online graduate program in mathematics with a mathematics education option focuses on teacher development and is designed to give students a rich and varied background in math concepts. The program is aimed toward high school math teachers. More information is available at montana.edu/academics/mathematics-education-graduate/.
MSU’s Master of Fine Arts in science and natural history filmmaking was ranked 29th and “best focus on science films” in the Best Master’s in Film Degree Programs category. The mission of the program is to train students with formal education and experience in science, engineering or technology to become filmmakers. The program seeks to educate generations of filmmakers who have the knowledge needed to create accurate, innovative and memorable programs and media that advance the public understanding of science. More information is available at sfp.montana.edu/sciencenaturefilm/.
MSU’s Master of Science in industrial and management systems engineering was ranked 39th and “best social justice-themed program” in the Best Master’s in Industrial Engineering Degree Programs category. The program equips students with traditional and contemporary skills to design, manage and analyze complex human-centered systems. Students pursue advanced technical topics to design, analyze and manage systems that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of businesses, nonprofit organizations and governments. More information is available at montana.edu/academics/industrial-management-systems-engineering-graduate/.
MSU’s master’s degree in family and consumer sciences was ranked 46th and “best disability service” in the Best Master’s in Human and Family Development Degree Programs category. Through the Family Science program, students gain a deeper and applied understanding of human development theory that leads to careers in development programming, family life education, family case management and support services, counseling, social work, policy analysis, community health or public administration. More information is available at montana.edu/academics/family-science-graduate/.
Intelligent.com provides research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides, which include best degree programs, as well as information about financial aid, internships and study strategies. For more information, visit intelligent.com.